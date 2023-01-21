DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2023

Kerry cries out for ‘money, money’ to stop climate change

AFP Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 09:46am

DAVOS: US climate envoy John Kerry bluntly summed up in one word what the planet needs to avoid a global warming catastrophe at the World Economic Forum this week: money.

The annual meeting of the global elite in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos was a chance for top government officials, CEOs, academics and campaigners to debate how to tackle the climate crisis.

The bill is monumental: Kerry and others warned that trillions of dollars were needed to speed up the world’s efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But the week-long forum exposed fault lines over how to meet those targets at a time when the world faces a costly war in Ukraine, an economic downturn, soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The US government is pouring $369 billion dollars into its green energy transition through tax incentives and subsidies for electric cars and other technology under its landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Kerry warned that public funds alone were not enough, as he used his Davos appearance to press his case that the private sector has a major role to play— if firms can be shown there is money to be made.

The former US secretary of state admitted that he sounded like the corporate raider Gordon Gekko from the film, Wall Street, when he said earlier this week that “money, money, money, money, money, money, money” was needed to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius target.

“The magic that we need is to unleash those trillions of dollars that are looking for good investments, but they’re looking for bankable investments,” Kerry said.

But at the same panel, Ecuadoran climate activist Helena Gualinga said profit was being placed above the health of the planet.

“When I hear a lot of these conversations I think it’s very business first, and then we’ll deal with climate and then we’ll deal with biodiversity loss,” she said. “That needs to be reversed.”

US-EU spat

Other disagreements returned to the fore in Davos.

While many praised US President Joe Biden’s IRA programme as a game-changer for the climate crisis, Europeans continued to denounce what they describe as discriminatory subsidies favouring US businesses.

The two sides held talks in Davos as they seek to find a compromise.

“We’re friends,” Kerry said. “We need to work together and I think there’s a lot of listening going on and discussions to address those things that are concerns.” European industrialists said the EU should step up its game and respond with its own version of the IRA if it wants to remain competitive.

“Yes, we are going to the US. We are taking the cheque from IRA, and fair enough,” Ilham Kadri, CEO of Belgian chemicals giant Solvay, said at an event hosted by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva voiced concern that Western efforts to use public money to step up private investment could be detrimental to developing nations, which are the most exposed to the effects of climate change.

“If we are to strive to get the industrialised world clean and we don’t think about the emerging markets, we are all cooked,” she said on Friday.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeing sense
Updated 21 Jan, 2023

Seeing sense

Further delay in repairing the relationship with the IMF will only exacerbate the political price PML-N will have to pay.
Out of exile
21 Jan, 2023

Out of exile

EXILE is nothing new for Pakistan’s political class. Leaders have often slipped away to safer foreign climes...
Toshakhana gifts
21 Jan, 2023

Toshakhana gifts

THE government shocked the Lahore High Court this week when during a hearing of a petition seeking past details of...
Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...