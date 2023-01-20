DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2023

At least 8 injured as blast derails train in Balochistan’s Bolan

Ghalib Nihad Published January 20, 2023 Updated January 20, 2023 02:59pm
<p>A view of a train derailed after a remote-controlled blast in Paneer area of Bolan, Balochistan on Friday. — Photo by author</p>

A view of a train derailed after a remote-controlled blast in Paneer area of Bolan, Balochistan on Friday. — Photo by author

<p>Officials and passengers are seen at a blast-hit railway track in Paneer area of Bolan, Balochistan on Friday. — Photo by author</p>

Officials and passengers are seen at a blast-hit railway track in Paneer area of Bolan, Balochistan on Friday. — Photo by author

At least eight people were injured in an explosion near a railway track in the Paneer area of Balochistan’s Bolan district on Friday, a senior Railways official said.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson in Balochistan, Muhammad Kashif, told Dawn.com that the blast occurred when the Peshawar-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area. The train was coming from Mach area.

As a result of the blast, six bogies of the train derailed causing injuries to at least eight people, he added.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while an emergency has been declared across all hospitals in the district.

— Photo provided by author.
— Photo provided by author.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kach Agha Samiullah also confirmed the incident while talking to Dawn.com. He said it was a remote-control explosion that derailed multiple bogies of the train.

He said rescue teams had been dispatched to the spot.

Police have not yet issued a statement on the incident.

On Dec 25, six security personnel, including a captain, had embraced martyrdom while at least 17 people suffered injuries in different incidents of terrorism across Balochistan.

The military’s media wing had said that an IED went off close to the leading party of the security forces. Cap­tain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz and sepoys Asghar, Mehran and Shamoon were martyred in the blast.

The statement further said that the sanitisation operation continued in the area to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.

In another statement, the ISPR had said that an operation against militants in the Sambaza area of Zhob left one security man martyred. One terrorist was killed, while two personnel were injured.

ISPR had further said the forces were conducting an operation in Sambaza on the basis of intelligence reports to deny militants the use of suspected routes to move across the “Pakistan-Afghanistan border to sneak into KP along the interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...
Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...