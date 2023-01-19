DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2023

Oil down nearly $1 on bearish US data, crude stocks build

Reuters Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 02:55pm

Oil futures fell by nearly $1 on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, as a surprise jump in US crude stocks weighed on the market along with fears of a recession that were heightened by disappointing US retail sales and output data.

Brent crude futures were last down 84 cents, or one per cent, to $84.14 a barrel at 0710 GMT, after earlier easing to $83.76. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also declined 91 cents, or 1.1pc, to $78.57 a barrel. It earlier fell to a low of $78.13.

“The deterioration in US economic data darkened the (oil) demand outlook as recession fears mount again. Risk-off sentiment has sent growth-sensitive commodities down,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, adding that profit-taking could have played a part also.

US December retail sales fell by the most in a year, while manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years, as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.

Still, Federal Reserve officials said interest rates needed to rise beyond 5pc even as inflation shows signs of having peaked and economic activity is slowing.

“This raised the spectre of a recession, with risk appetite suffering as a consequence,” ANZ Research analysts said in a client note.

Adding to the pall, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed US crude oil inventories rose by about 7.6 million barrels in the week ended Jan 13, according to market sources.

The mean average forecast from a Reuters’ poll of nine analysts had been for a fall of about 600,000 barrels.

The big build marked the second consecutive week of large inventory increases.

However, distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by about 1.8m barrels against analysts’ expectations for a 120,000-barrel increase.

The API report was delayed by a day due to Monday’s Martin Luther King Day public holiday in the United States. The government’s Energy Information Administration will release its weekly inventory report on Thursday.

With aggressive rate hikes still on the cards, the US dollar climbed, weighing on oil demand as a stronger greenback makes the commodity more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...
Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...