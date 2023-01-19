DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2023

ECP decides to notify Imran’s victory on 7 NA seats

Irfan Sadozai Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 11:11am

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to issue a notification confirming PTI chief Imran Khan’s victory in by-elections on seven National Assembly seats that was earlier withheld for his alleged failure to submit details of the party’s funding to the electoral body.

A five-member ECP body headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the decision that was reserved on Dec 20 last year.

Imran had not submitted details of the party’s funding sources while contesting by-elections from NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-108, NA-45, NA-118 and NA-249 in October last year.

The commission had issued a notice to the PTI last year, asking it to provide details in the prohibited funding case, commonly referred to as the foreign funding case.

The case

A notice had been issued to the PTI in the prohibited funding case after the ECP ruled on Aug 2 that the party had received funding from “prohibited sources”.

The notice was issued as the Political Parties Order 2002 required that before taking punitive action against any party believed to be receiving illegal funds, a ‘show cause notice’ has to be issued to the party.

Since the issuance of the ‘show cause notice’, PTI had repeatedly been seeking more time to file its reply.

The PTI lawyer had challenged the show-cause notice and termed it illegal.

The ECP’s legal representative had stated that the process of investigations had been completed and the PTI was part of it before the scrutiny committee for four years and before the ECP for eight years and not once it had demanded cross-examination of the witnesses.

After hearing the two sides, the ECP reserved the judgement on the petition in December

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...
Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...