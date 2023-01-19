Policeman becomes SHO despite IGP orders

RAHIM YAR KHAN: There are no checks and balances on postings and promotions because, in the case of a district police official, the directives of the inspector general of police (IGP) have not been implemented after eight years.

Documents indicated that Abadpur Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Saleem was promoted from head constable to assistant sub-inspector despite not meeting the minimum prerequisites for the position.

On the complaint of Ijaz Ahmed, the IGP ordered an investigation into the case on July 7, 2015, and determined that trainee ASI Saleem was found guilty of providing false information to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) about his date of promotion, claiming that he was promoted to the post of a head constable on Sept 21, 2011, rather than June 16, 2012.

Saleem did not meet the specified conditions for the appointment as SI since he lacked the required three years of service as a head constable or ASI in the functional unit.

On July 28, 2015, the then-district police officer ordered the withdrawal of trainee ASI Saleem as SI and filed his inquiry report to the Bahawalpur regional police officer. On Aug 25, 2015, the RPO directed the revocation of his appointment orders. After eight years, his appointment order as trainee SI has not been rescinded, and Saleem is assigned as the SI and the SHO.

The case was also heard before the Lahore High Court, Bahawalpur bench, with two petitions filed, one by Ijaz Ahmed and the other by Muhammad Saleem, and both were disposed of on Oct 26, 2015.

Despite repeated requests, IGP Director of Public Relations Nayyab Haider refused to provide his side of the story.

Saif Ali Wains, the district police spokesperson, stated that he was unaware of the situation. He stated that any junior police officer, whether a constable, head constable, or ASI, might be assigned as the SHO.

He stated that Saleem was given additional duty of the Abadpur SHO due to a scarcity of sub inspectors.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2023