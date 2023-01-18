DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 18, 2023

Shares at PSX reverse trend after yesterday’s hammering

Talqeen Zubairi Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 04:23pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recovered some of their losses from a day earlier on Wednesday as the benchmark index started gaining shortly before trading ended.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose 448.88 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close at 38,791.09 points. It reached an intraday high of 38,945.97 points, up 603.76 points, or 1.57pc, around 3:28pm.

“The market was in the oversold territory after the sharp correction earlier in the week, so a pullback is not a major surprise,” said Intermarket Security’s Head of Equity Raza Jafri.

He said the market also received a boost from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad’s assurance that opening of letters of credit (LCs) would be facilitated in a better manner.

“For the market to rise higher though, further clarity on politics and more comfort on the economy is a must,” Jafri added.

Topline Securities Senior Manager Equity Mohammad Arbash attributed the index’s recovery to the SBP governor’s assurance of inflows and a stop to the rapid decline in foreign exchange reserves.

He added that the pressure caused by a sell-off by mutual fund managers and institutions also eased and a buying spree in the refinery and technology sectors at the lower level led to the index’s rise.

“Stocks showed a strong recovery in the earnings season on SBP chief’s affirmation over easing forex crises in the coming days and institutional interest in oversold scrips,” commented Arif Habib Corporation’s Ahsan Mehanti.

He noted that mid-session pressure remained because of political uncertainty and a delay in the disbursement of a $1.1 billion loan by the World Bank. However, investor speculations over imminent inflows from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for financial support played a catalyst role in the bullish close, he added.

Pakistan secured a lifeline of about $4bn from the UAE and Saudi Arabia last week to sail through the immediate challenge of a sovereign default amid rapidly shrinking foreign exchange reserves, massive flood damages and an overall economic slowdown.

Two separate official announcements said the UAE pledged to roll over $2bn debt payable over the next two months and topped this with an additional $1bn support.

Separately, the Saudi Fund for Development signed an agreement in Islamabad to fund $1bn worth of oil imports on deferred payment.

More to follow.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...
Sindh LG polls
Updated 17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

Regardless of who emerges as the winner in Karachi, it is clear that the task for the new mayor of the megacity will be gargantuan.
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...