Novelist Athar Baig scammed

LAHORE: In yet another online fraud, novelist and playwright Mirza Athar Baig was deprived of over Rs1.1 million deposited in his bank account.

On Tuesday, Mr Baig fell a victim to online fraudsters, impersonating bank officials, who deprived him of over Rs1.1m.

The FIA cyber crime wing registered a case against the fraudsters and launched an investigation.

The agency has failed to track down those involved in such online banking frauds in the past.

An official describing the modus operandi of the fraudsters said they call unsuspecting people impersonating bank officials and seeking details of their bank accounts and then withdraw the victim’s money using the data.

Meanwhile, the FIA anti-human trafficking cell Lahore claimed to have arrested two suspects – Azeem and Usman – on different charges.

The FIA officIals say Azeem was wanted in different cases for nine years, while Usman was accused of sending people abroad illegally through land routes after charging hefty amounts from them.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023