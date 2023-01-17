PM Shehbaz consults coalition partners on nominees for Punjab caretaker CM

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had consulted with the government’s coalition partners to discuss the PML-N’s nominees for Punjab caretaker chief minister.

In a tweet, the information minister said that the premier had spoken to PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat on the phone.

Aurangzeb said PM Shehbaz also discussed the country’s overall political situation with the politicians.

The development comes hours after Prime Minister’s spokesperson Malik Ahmad Khan said the premier would discuss PML-N’s nominees for Punjab caretaker chief minister with Zardari and the list would subsequently be forwarded to the governor.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Khan said the prime minister consulted with Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz while efforts to develop a consensus with the PPP would be made today.

Khan said it was inappropriate to publicise the names before sharing them with coalition partners. “We are holding consultation with allies who have a stake in Punjab.”

He said he also had a telephonic conversation with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi “and meritoriously speaking, we did not have any major objection to the names finalised by him [Elahi] for the coveted post”.

When asked if the PPP was also suggesting its nominee for the provincial chief executive’s position, Khan said such decisions were always taken with consensus, especially when consultations were involved.

To another question, the PM’s adviser said the political environment was “overall good” in the country.

Later in a tweet, Khan said the PML-N had also agreed on the name of the former president Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon, but “he expressed gratitude and at the same time apologised [from taking the role] for his engagements with lawyers fraternity.”

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had on Monday sent three names proposed by outgoing Punjab CM Parvez Elahi to Hamza to build a consensus on the matter.

The PTI and the PML-Q had on Sunday finalised three consensus candidates as their nominees for the appointment of a caretaker chief minister in the province.

The nominees included Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, former health minister Naseer Khan and former chief secretary Nasir Saeed Khosa.

Last week, Elahi had signed a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. In a brief one-line advice addressed to Governor Rehman, Elahi said: “I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby, advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly.”

The next day on Saturday, the provincial assembly automatically dissolved after Rehman refused to sign Elahi’s summary.