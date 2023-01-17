Shares plunge 765 points on prevailing political uncertainty, delay in IMF review

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index slid 764.91 points, or 1.93 per cent, to reach 38,955.84 points at 1:19pm.

First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad said the market was already under pressure because of political uncertainty as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is expected to send a summary to the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly today.

However, the market came under added pressure on signs that the government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may be delayed, he added.

“The political uncertainty already exists but there is added pressure over the IMF’s demands such as ending circular debt and adhering to a free-floating exchange rate. The main reason the market is under pressure today is that matters with the IMF are unlikely to be settled soon,” he commented.

Arif Habib Corporation’s Ahsan Mehanti said the index fell on reports of the IMF’s harsh conditions, including an end to managing the exchange rate, increase in gas prices and resolution of the circular debt issue.

In addition, reports of an increase in the benchmark interest rate at the central bank’s upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting also weighed on the index, he said.

The KSE-100 index had closed 684 points down last week due to political uncertainty after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly.

The Punjab Assembly stood dissolved on Saturday and a caretaker chief minister is yet to be appointed. The KP Assembly is also expected to be dissolved soon as part of the opposition’s strategy to force the government to hold early general elections.

Meanwhile, the country’s forex situation has worsened with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves falling to $4.34 billion, the lowest since February 2014.

The country has been facing a serious dollar shortage, which is resulting in restricted imports of even food and industrial raw materials. The latest position of foreign exchange reserves reflects that the country doesn’t have sufficient dollars to cover even one month of average imports. In the prevailing situation, Pakistan needs to complete the much-delayed ninth review of the IMF for the release of $1.18bn.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, which was increased to $7bn last year. The programme’s ninth review. It had earlier been put off for two months due to the PML-N-led government’s unwillingness to accept certain conditions placed before it by the Fund, and the disagreements have yet to be resolved.

On Jan 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said an IMF delegation would arrive in Pakistan in the next two to three days to finalise the ninth review.