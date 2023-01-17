DAWN.COM Logo

Riot at Chinese-funded nickel plant in Jakarta kills two

AFP Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 10:08am

JAKARTA: Two workers including a Chinese national were killed at a nickel smelting plant in Indonesia at the weekend after a riot broke out during a protest over labour conditions, officials said on Monday.

The clashes began on Saturday evening at the facility on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island operated by PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI), a local unit of China’s Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry.

The island is a hub for the mineral-rich country’s production of the metal, which is used for electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel. A 30-year-old Chinese worker and an Indonesian worker were killed, Central Sulawesi police spokesman Didik Supranoto said, without giving a cause of death.

Beijing is working with the Indonesian government to ensure the incident will be “properly handled in accordance with the law” after the death of its citizen, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Local employees angry at working conditions and pay held a one-day strike that resulted in clashes with security officers when they tried to enter the premises and set fire to heavy machinery and vehicles, Supranoto said.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2023

M. Emad
Jan 17, 2023 10:53am
● Riot at Chinese-funded plant in Arica ● Riot at Chinese-funded plant in Jakarta ● Riot at Chinese-funded plant in Pakistan ● Riot at Chinese-funded plant in Bangladesh
