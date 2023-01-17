Shahid Afridi lays foundation stone of academy in Quetta

QUETTA: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi laid the foundation stone of a cricket academy at the Sariab Sports Complex here on Monday.

The project is being established under Afridi’s Shahid Afridi Foundation in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan.

The province’s chief minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo was present in the ceremony along with members of Balochistan’s provincial assembly and his chief secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili.

“I welcome Shahid Afridi on his arrival here,” Bizenjo said. “…today is a big day, on which we are providing a platform to the youth of the province to show their skills and performance.”

Bizenjo said his government will fully cooperate with the Shahid Afridi Foundation in making the academy — set to be built across the next three months — a successful project.

“I wish Balochistan to have its own cricket league,” said Afridi.

