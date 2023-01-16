DAWN.COM Logo

Beheaded body of seminary teacher found in Lakki Marwat

Published January 16, 2023

LAKKI MARWAT: A seminary teacher was found beheaded in a mountainous area near Darra Pezu town of Lakki Marwat, the police said on Sunday.

They said the victim, identified as Mohammad Noor, 40, was a teacher in Jamia Rashidia in Mastikhel area of Tajori town. He belonged to Tank district.

Allah Noor Khan, a brother of the slain teacher, told the police he was shopping in Pezu Bazaar when someone informed him that the body of his brother was lying in the mountainous area.

“I rushed to the site and found the beheaded body of Noor lying there in a pool of blood,” he maintained. He said his brother was settled in Serai Naurang and the family had no enmity with anyone.

The police shifted the body to a hospital in Titterkhel town for fulfilling medico-legal formalities. They also registered a case against the unknown killer(s).

Meanwhile, a flour mill was sealed and eight dealers were arrested during a crackdown in Bannu on Sunday.

The action was launched on the directives of divisional commissioner Matiullah Khan on public complaints about substandard quality of flour and its hoarding.

A team comprising additional deputy commissioner Islahuddin, assistant commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah and district food controller Sohail Habib with the help of modern equipment found that moisture level in the mills’ flour was higher than 14 per cent. The officials ordered sealing of the mills.

They also arrested eight dealers of subsidised flour for hoarding the commodity, and also cancelled their permits.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023

