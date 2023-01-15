Long-awaited LG elections underway in Karachi, Hyderabad

The long-awaited second phase of local government elections in Sindh is underway in 16 districts today (Sunday), including Karachi and Hyderabad.

The polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

Over eight million voters are expected to come out of their houses to elect their local government representatives from among 17,863 candidates contesting for chairman and vice-chairman of the union committee and general members, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As many as 8,876 polling stations — 4,997 in Karachi and 3,879 in Hyderabad divisions — have been set up with CCTV cameras, where strict security arrangements have been made.

Around 8,153 of the polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ or ‘highly sensitive’.

A total of 830 candidates have been elected unopposed in 16 districts of two divisions, including seven in Karachi, and 823 in the Hyderabad division.

In Karachi, as many as 3,415 polling stations have been classified as sensitive, 1,496 as highly sensitive and 79 as normal.

Out of 2,674 polling stations in Hyde­rabad division, 1,270 are sensitive, 779 are highly sensitive and 625 are normal.

In Thatta and Sujawal all 1,008 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 185 highly sensitive.

In Karachi, 2,166 candidates for the seat of Chairman and Vice Chairman and 6,892 candidates for Ward Member are taking part in the election battle.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,078 candidates would be contesting in the second phase of the local government elections in nine districts of the Hyderabad division —Hyde­rabad, Dadu, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin — while 3,451,320 citizens would be exercising their right to vote on Sunday (today), according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Of 9,078 candidates, Hyderabad city topped the chart with 2,477 candidates, followed by 1,948 in Badin district, 1,425 in Dadu, 833 in Jamshoro, 763 in Tando Allahyar, 694 in Matiari and 436 in Tando Mohammad Khan.

Around 1,522 candidates are contesting for the seats of UC chairman and vice chairman, including 4,482 for general councillors, 1,034 for municipal committee members, 1,019 for town committee members and 1,637 for district council members.

Over 63,000 policemen to perform poll duty

Police and Rangers have prepared ‘foolproof’ security arrangements for the second phase of Sindh local government elections scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions/ranges on Sunday as none of the polling stations we considered normal, officials told Dawn.

“Over 43,605 policemen would perform security duty for LG polls in Karachi division,” according to a police spokesperson.

In the Hyderabad division, the police sources said that total of 19,536 policemen would be deployed at the polling stations to maintain law and order.

Separately, a Pakistan Rangers spokesperson said that they have finalised security steps for ensuring peaceful local government polls not only in Karachi but Hyderabad as well.

Besides, in order to maintain law and order, both the Rangers and police have carried out search and combing operations in various areas and arrested several criminal persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their custody.

The Rangers spokesperson said that a quick response force of 700 Rangers personnel will also be deployed in different areas of Karachi to handle any untoward incident.

‘ECP to ensure elections without any interference’

Meanwhile, in his message, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has urged the people of Karachi and Hyderabad to take part in the electoral exercise and express their confidence in democracy.

He assured the voters that the ECP will ensure elections without any interference and that any attempt at orchestrating violence will be tackled with full force.

He also said that local governments were inevitable for democracy and progress.

He assured the people that the ECP, polling staff and law enforcement agencies will live up to the expectations of the voters in ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.