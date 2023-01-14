DAWN.COM Logo

Bilawal advises MQM-P to ‘fully participate’ in LG polls instead of making ‘non-political’ moves

Dawn.com Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 09:03pm

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that any move by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to leave the coalition government will be an “non-political” one.

The MQM-P, an ally of the PPP in the current coalition government, lobbied for Sunday’s local body polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions to be postponed until the issue of delimitations is settled. It managed to get the PPP to do its part to delay the polls, only to see the Election Commission of Pakistan veto the move.

Amid speculation that the MQM-P could part ways with the coalition government or even boycott the elections tomorrow, Bilawal offered the party some last-minute advice.

Talking to Geo News, he said the MQM-P was a “very old and senior” political party and advised it to “fully participate” in the LG elections, adding that the elections were very important so political parties could work together for the development of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

When asked what impact MQM-P’s departure from the coalition could have on the future of the federal government, Bilawal said: “I think this decision of leaving the government will be an non-political one. I think such a decision won’t be taken and the federal government is confident on its [strength of] numbers — if such a phase comes then we will manage it.”

He said the PPP was in continuous contact with its ally at the Centre but it was currently focused on Sunday’s elections and convincing voters to come and vote.

The PPP chairman reiterated that he was hopeful that the MQM-P would take part in the local body polls instead of taking any “non-political decision”. He said parties can issue “harsh statements” in the heat of election campaigning, adding that he did not think such statements would have any impact going ahead.

Regarding the MQM-P’s reservations over delimitations, Bilawal said the PPP had tried to explain the matter to its ally many times but was unsuccessful in doing so. He said the delimitations could not be changed once the election schedule was issued.

“Once this matter arose that there could be a threat to the federal government [tenure] then we thought it is very important that we remove the concerns of our allies as much as we can and we tried to do so.”

Bilawal said that all the parties had issues with the delimitations, including his own PPP.

The PPP chairman said that as a native Karachiite, he wanted to work for the city’s development as well as the entire provinces’, adding that he wanted his candidates to take part in the polls since that would mean the local bodies, provincial and federal governments being “on the same page” for the first time.

“This is a very positive development for Karachi and Hyderabad divisions so my fundamental message is that come out and use your right to vote in the Jan 15 elections and change your fate.”

The PPP chairman expressed confidence that Hyderabad’s mayor would be from his party while the Karachi mayor would “100 per cent” be from the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Javed
Jan 14, 2023 09:16pm
The chairman of people party has ‘sincere advice’ at heart for their rivals in Karachi?
Shoaib
Jan 14, 2023 09:18pm
Bilawal is advised by his dad Zardari to advise MQM-P. It's a game, ECP and Sind Govt playing together! The team of larger thugs than MQM-P will make its way to local body elections tomorrow! So MQM-P could not leave the coalition of Thugs in center!
zh
Jan 14, 2023 09:34pm
It is not likely that MQM would leave PDM. Should they decide to leave the government in Islamabad, to call their move as non-political is idiotic but not surprising. Considering, the comments were made by B. Zardari.
A. Din
Jan 14, 2023 09:42pm
Tell your dad to bring in sacks of Dollars from his foreign friends. Then you can talk to MQM.
