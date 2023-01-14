Sindh again seeks delay in Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls, cites ‘threats to political leaders’

The Sindh government on Saturday reiterated its request to the Election Commission of Pakistan, seeking a delay in local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad over “threats to various political leaders and workers of political parties” as warned by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

On Friday, the provincial government had announced that the long-awaited local body elections would not be held and the notification to hold the polls based on the existing delimitation had also been withdrawn on the demand of their “coalition partner”, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

However, later in the day, the ECP rejected the Sindh government’s request and ruled that the polls — which have been twice delayed — would be held on Jan 15 as scheduled.

The situation took an ugly turn when Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, soon after the ECP’s announcement, contended that the electoral body could not reject the provincial government’s decision to postpone local government elections in the two cities.

Today, in a fresh letter to provincial election commissioner — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — the local government department said a meeting was held at the chief secretary’s office on Friday wherein “the law enforcement and intelligence agencies apprised the participants of the precarious law and order situation along with specific threats to various political leaders and workers of political parties”.

It also said that the Sindh cabinet had also expressed its concern with the non-availability of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces for static deployment at polling stations.

The letter said the meeting “corroborated the fear and apprehension of the government in view of the prevalent situation, there is a greater need for the presence of troops of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces to be statically deployed at the polling stations”.

The provincial government told the ECP it had already written to the Ministry of Interior about the provision of required security.

“In light of the above, the Government of Sindh reiterates the request that the second phase of local government elections to the extent of Karachi division & Hyderabad district be postponed till such time that the required security is available at the polling stations,” the letter to the ECP reads.

The second phase of local government elections in Sindh has been postponed twice already.

The term of the local governments had expired on Aug 30, 2020 and the ECP was bound to hold elections within 120 days of this.

The electoral exercise was originally scheduled for July 24 but was postponed due to the unprecedented monsoon rains and flash flooding that inundated large parts of the province.

The ECP later rescheduled the LG polls for Aug 28, but they were deferred again due to the flood situation and a shortage of police personnel in Karachi.