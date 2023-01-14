DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

Sindh again seeks delay in Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls, cites ‘threats to political leaders’

Qazi Hassan Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 11:21am

The Sindh government on Saturday reiterated its request to the Election Commission of Pakistan, seeking a delay in local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad over “threats to various political leaders and workers of political parties” as warned by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

On Friday, the provincial government had announced that the long-awaited local body elections would not be held and the notification to hold the polls based on the existing delimitation had also been withdrawn on the demand of their “coalition partner”, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

However, later in the day, the ECP rejected the Sindh government’s request and ruled that the polls — which have been twice delayed — would be held on Jan 15 as scheduled.

The situation took an ugly turn when Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, soon after the ECP’s announcement, contended that the electoral body could not reject the provincial government’s decision to postpone local government elections in the two cities.

Today, in a fresh letter to provincial election commissioner — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — the local government department said a meeting was held at the chief secretary’s office on Friday wherein “the law enforcement and intelligence agencies apprised the participants of the precarious law and order situation along with specific threats to various political leaders and workers of political parties”.

It also said that the Sindh cabinet had also expressed its concern with the non-availability of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces for static deployment at polling stations.

The letter said the meeting “corroborated the fear and apprehension of the government in view of the prevalent situation, there is a greater need for the presence of troops of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces to be statically deployed at the polling stations”.

The provincial government told the ECP it had already written to the Ministry of Interior about the provision of required security.

“In light of the above, the Government of Sindh reiterates the request that the second phase of local government elections to the extent of Karachi division & Hyderabad district be postponed till such time that the required security is available at the polling stations,” the letter to the ECP reads.

The second phase of local government elections in Sindh has been postponed twice already.

The term of the local governments had expired on Aug 30, 2020 and the ECP was bound to hold elections within 120 days of this.

The electoral exercise was originally scheduled for July 24 but was postponed due to the unprecedented monsoon rains and flash flooding that inundated large parts of the province.

The ECP later rescheduled the LG polls for Aug 28, but they were deferred again due to the flood situation and a shortage of police personnel in Karachi.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zia
Jan 14, 2023 11:14am
It is more threat to their political survival - Sindh Govt and MQM are talking nonsense excuses. They are themselves terror mongers - we should look at their background. Where is Bilawal his 'kaanpe taangen'
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 14, 2023 11:17am
Well time is up for corrupt mafia and criminal elements in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jan 14, 2023 11:19am
Liar PPP, thousands of the troops are deployed overlooking construction work in CPEC, DHA housing schemes, and looting other nation’s resources at the expense of tax payers!
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Jan 14, 2023 11:20am
Hogwash...real threat is of mega political defeat!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 14, 2023 11:25am
Imran Khan is a threat to all dynastic parties
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 14, 2023 11:29am
Any loss of life for holding LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will entirely go in the account of ECP. Now it is upto ECP whether to hold LG elections on January 15, 2023 or not when enough law enforcers have shown their inability to make necessary arrangements and to make their personnel available for maintaining law and order situation in Karachi and Hyderabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 14, 2023 11:29am
By threat they means political threats . Both PPP and MQM clearly see their future, which is a good omen for the orphan Karachi .
Reply Recommend 0
Nazeer Khan
Jan 14, 2023 11:29am
MQM and PPP are afraid of defeat. in LG polls.
Reply Recommend 0
Kgsmani
Jan 14, 2023 11:30am
Pakistan is the only nuclear power state unable to provide security to conduct election in city
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 14, 2023 11:33am
The biggest thorn in Pakistans side is Sindh - It seems their moto is corruption first, people and country last.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jan 14, 2023 11:41am
It is all Fraud created by PPP and MQM, their political workers are not at all important for us, these culprits are itself a threat for us
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...
Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...