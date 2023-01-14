Former regional coaches reinstated as PCB keeps mum on groundsmen, curators

LAHORE: While reinstating the services of its former regional coaches from Dec 26, the PCB is silent about the future of groundsmen and curators, whose services were also terminated along with reg­ional coaches in 2019, after the implementation of the new PCB constitution.

The letters have been received by the regional coaches concerned.

“We are pleased to inform you that you have been re-designated as Regional Head Coach with immediate effect. Other terms and conditions of your appointment contract shall remain the same,” the letter seen by Dawn said.

It may be mentioned here that along with the regional coaches, some 200 groundsmen and curators working with regions, had also lost their jobs when the PCB implemented the 2019 constitution, switching domestic cricket from regional to six provincial teams and abolishing departmental cricket that resulted in several hundred cricketers losing their jobs.

After the new government decided to restore the 2014 PCB constitution, regional and departmental cricket returned.

As the 2022-23 domestic season had already ended last week, there is no immediate assignment for these coaches in near fut­ure while the regional level office-bearers are yet to take charge.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023