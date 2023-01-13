DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 13, 2023

3rd ODI: Pakistan win toss, bat in decider against New Zealand

Dawn.com | AFP Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 02:41pm
<p>Pakistan captain Babar Azam (L) and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (C) along with a match official at the toss. — Picture via PCB.</p>

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (L) and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (C) along with a match official at the toss. — Picture via PCB.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against New Zealand in the deciding fixture of the three-match One-day International series — evenly poised at 1-1 — here at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan were forced to make two changes from their second match lineup as Imam-ul-Haq (hamstring injury) and Naseem Shah (fever) were out, making way for Shan Masood and Mohammad Hasnain.

New Zealand kept the same lineup as the second ODI, also in Karachi, which they won by 79 runs.

The Kiwis did start the series with a loss, but read the pitch well enough to opt to bat first on Wednesday before putting Pakistan in a fix as the hosts struggled to score runs.

The context in terms of the conditions makes the decider a fixture to look forward to for the fans in Karachi, who are expected to turn out in numbers on what will be the cold weekend eve with the city’s temperature expected to drop into single figures.

The chilly weather would also mean low chances of dew and the team bowling second — like New Zealand did in the previous match — will have an advantage with spinners getting more grip.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 13, 2023 02:34pm
Let the show begin.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...
Wheeling & dealing
Updated 12 Jan, 2023

Wheeling & dealing

Pre-poll activities have begun in Balochistan, Karachi and south Punjab, as electable size up prospects and establishment continues to mould outcomes.
Irresponsible words
12 Jan, 2023

Irresponsible words

ISHAQ Dar’s clarification that the government doesn’t plan to seize foreign currency stocks held with the...
Our children
12 Jan, 2023

Our children

MUCH has been made of the billions of dollars in donor pledges recently secured by our government during the...