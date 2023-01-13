SECP enrols 2,374 firms in December

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,374 new companies in December 2022.

The total number of registered companies now stands at 183,744. The total capital of these companies stands at Rs4.1 billion.

Foreign investment has been reported in 85 new companies.

The major chunk of investment was received from China with 48 companies, Germany with 5, Afghanistan, the UK and the US with four each, Iran and South Africa with two each and 16 firms with other countries.

Nearly 56pc were registered as private limited companies, while 41pc as single-member companies in December.

The remaining 3pc were registered as public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023