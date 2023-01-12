DAWN.COM Logo

CM Elahi has signed summary for dissolving Punjab Assembly: Fawad

Dawn.com Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 08:14pm
PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had signed the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said that the advice had been forwarded to the Punjab governor. “If governor does not accept the advice then, the assembly is automatically dissolved after 48 hours.”

He made the remarks after a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran and Elahi at the former’s Zaman Park residence. Elahi had managed to secure the confidence of 186 lawmakers in a session that began on Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday.

Fawad also said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved “day after tomorrow”.

He thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi as well as their lawmakers for standing with the PTI. He said that the country was headed towards general elections, adding that the PTI and Imran had “fulfilled their promise”.

He said that a letter would be sent to PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the next two days for finalising an interim government, adding that elections would take place in the next 90 days.

Fawad urged the federal government to abandon its “stubbornness”, asserting that the economy could not be fixed without holding new elections.

“It won’t make sense if two provinces, making up 70 per cent of the country, hold elections while the rest of the country doesn’t.”

Fawad called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers so that elections could be carried out alongside the provincial seats.

More to follow

