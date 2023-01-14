Seaview drowning: Police treating as murder

Police said on Thursday that they were treating death of a woman, whose body was recovered from Karachi's Seaview, as a murder case.

Speaking to journalists at her office, South SSP (Investigation) Zahida Parveen said that the incident was being treated as a potential murder as "visible signs of torture" prior to her death were found on her body.

She further said that doctors who conducted the initial post-mortem examination had said that drowning was not the cause of death.

Sharing the details of the case, SSP Parveen said that Sara's body was recovered on Sunday morning and was subsequently shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

A post-mortem examination revealed that the body was not two days old, she said, adding that the body did not appear to be of someone who had drowned.

"There were visible signs of torture on her eyes before the death," the officer said, adding that there were also marks of torture on her nose. However, she hastened to add that the exact cause of death would be determined after the final autopsy report was received.

She further said that a citizen named Jamal had called the police helpline on Jan 6 to alert officials about a woman drowning.

The SSP said that right before the incident took place, Jamal had also spoken with the victim as she was "weeping for around 15 minutes" but she did not tell him anything.

'Efforts underway to arrest absconding suspect'

SSP Parveen said two suspects — the owner of the vet hospital and another girl — had been nominated in the case on the complaint of the victim’s father.

She said that the girl was absconding and efforts were under way to arrest her.

"The owner of the hospital, who had also hidden the victim's cellphone, has been arrested," she said. She added that the suspect had told officials that he had hidden the cellphone

She further said that a third suspect, the business partner of the hospital's owners, had also been arrested.

The owner of the hospital told officials

The suspect told the investigators that he had hidden her cell phone to delete evidence, which has been recovered and its forensic analysis would be carried out for investigation purposes.

The South investigation wing head said that the investigators have now included murder charges in the first information report registered on the case.

"The victim Sara Malik was a physiotherapist but she loved pet animals; therefore, she worked at the vet hospital", she highlighted.

The officer said the victim has been working there for the past two years and looked after the administrative affairs of the hospital as she was given that responsibility by Saleem. She added that the victim had also developed relations with the owner.

About the absconder woman, Bisma, SSP Parveen said she was hired at the hospital around five to six months ago. She said the victim knew Bisma and Saleem had intimate relations, upon finding which, the victim became disheartened.

The police officer concluded, "She threw her cell phone there in a fit of anger and left the hospital on Jan 6."

The SSP said that Saleem's business partner, Waqas, also had relations with the deceased girl.

SSP Parveen clarified that the victim was "not subjected to criminal assault before death". She said that according to Saleem, the victim had also "taken drugs once".

She remarked, “There was a strange atmosphere at the hospital where immoral activities were being taken place."