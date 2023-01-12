DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 12, 2023

India’s antitrust order to stall Android growth: Google

Reuters Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 08:05am

NEW DELHI: The growth of Google’s Android ecosystem is on the brink of stalling in India due to an antitrust order that asks the company to change how it markets the platform, the US company has said in a Supreme Court challenge.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Alphabet Inc-owned Google $161 million in October for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97 percent of smart phones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smart phone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Google has so far said the CCI decision will force it to change its long-standing business model, but its Indian Supreme Court filing for the first time quantifies the impact and details the changes the company will need to make.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wheeling & dealing
Updated 12 Jan, 2023

Wheeling & dealing

Pre-poll activities have begun in Balochistan, Karachi and south Punjab, as electable size up prospects and establishment continues to mould outcomes.
Irresponsible words
12 Jan, 2023

Irresponsible words

ISHAQ Dar’s clarification that the government doesn’t plan to seize foreign currency stocks held with the...
Our children
12 Jan, 2023

Our children

MUCH has been made of the billions of dollars in donor pledges recently secured by our government during the...
A ray of light
Updated 11 Jan, 2023

A ray of light

The country needs to take concrete action on reforms for longer-term economic recovery.
Antiterrorism fatwa
11 Jan, 2023

Antiterrorism fatwa

TO augment antiterrorism efforts on the battlefield, the religious argument is now being used — with apparent...
Lawyers’ strikes
11 Jan, 2023

Lawyers’ strikes

IT is unfortunate that it took this long for a judicial authority to take a stand against the suffering caused by...