New Zealand win toss, bat against Pakistan in second ODI

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan on Wednesday in the second day-night international in Karachi.

Pakistan kept the same team that won the first match by six wickets in Karachi on Monday.

New Zealand brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in place of all-rounder Henry Shipley.

The third and final ODI is on Friday, also in Karachi.

Teams

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf