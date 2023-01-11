DAWN.COM Logo

17 killed in Peru clashes over Castillo’s ouster

Reuters Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 07:03am
<p>A demonstrator assists an injured man during a clash with security forces, demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo, near the Juliaca airport, in Juliaca, Peru on January 9, 2023. — Reuters</p>

A demonstrator assists an injured man during a clash with security forces, demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo, near the Juliaca airport, in Juliaca, Peru on January 9, 2023. — Reuters

LIMA: Seventeen people were killed in Peru on Monday night—the most violent day of protests since last month over the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

The government clamped an eight-hour night curfew in the country’s battle-scarred south-eastern region of Puno.

The clashes came as Prime Minister Alberto Otarola was set to appear in the opposition-dominated Congress, seeking a vote of confidence in his cabinet _ a constitutional requirement to lead a new government.

Otarola regretted the deaths and said the unrest was caused by organised attackers financed by “dark” money, in a day in which at least 68 civilians and 75 police officers were injured.

Social protests have left a total of 39 dead so far in different parts of the country.

Authorities called on prosecutors to launch investigations against those responsible.

Peru’s interior ministry said that a police vehicle was attacked early on Tuesday by “unknown persons” in the city of Juliaca, which is located in Puno, with one of the officers suffering multiple head injuries.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2023

