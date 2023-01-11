$10bn pledges reflect world’s trust in PDM govt, claims PM

ISLAMABAD: Praising the world community for making over $10 billion aid pledges for flood-hit areas and the people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Tuesday said that through these aid commitments, the world community and aid agencies had placed confidence in the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The donors’ conference at Geneva was jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations.

In a separate development, the the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the government would set up a Danish School and Centre of Excellence Authority in Balochistan to provide free-of-charge modern education to poor children.

“A big thank you to heads of states and governments, European Union, our development partners, and the United Nations for making Resilient Pakistan Conference a resounding success,” PM Sharif said in a tweet after his return to the country.

Shehbaz returns from Geneva, will fly to Dubai tomorrow

He also commended the active role played by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in highlighting the plight of flood-hit people of Pakistan.

Pakistan on Monday secured over $10 billion pledges from the world financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the people hit by unprecedented floods, at the donors’ conference.

PM’s UAE visit

According to a statement issued by the PMO after the premier’s return on Tuesday, the prime minister would leave for a two-day official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Jan 12.

The visit will come immediately after Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir culminates his visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The prime minister along with his cabinet members will visit the UAE at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

Mr Sharif will also meet the UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the visit.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Office said the government would establish a Danish School and Centre of Excellence Authority in Balochistan.

It said the move was aimed at materialising the PM’s vision of providing free-of-charge modern education to poor children of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2023