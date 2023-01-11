DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2023

$10bn pledges reflect world’s trust in PDM govt, claims PM

Syed Irfan Raza Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: Praising the world community for making over $10 billion aid pledges for flood-hit areas and the people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Tuesday said that through these aid commitments, the world community and aid agencies had placed confidence in the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The donors’ conference at Geneva was jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations.

In a separate development, the the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the government would set up a Danish School and Centre of Excellence Authority in Balochistan to provide free-of-charge modern education to poor children.

“A big thank you to heads of states and governments, European Union, our development partners, and the United Nations for making Resilient Pakistan Conference a resounding success,” PM Sharif said in a tweet after his return to the country.

Shehbaz returns from Geneva, will fly to Dubai tomorrow

He also commended the active role played by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in highlighting the plight of flood-hit people of Pakistan.

Pakistan on Monday secured over $10 billion pledges from the world financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the people hit by unprecedented floods, at the donors’ conference.

PM’s UAE visit

According to a statement issued by the PMO after the premier’s return on Tuesday, the prime minister would leave for a two-day official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Jan 12.

The visit will come immediately after Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir culminates his visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The prime minister along with his cabinet members will visit the UAE at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

Mr Sharif will also meet the UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the visit.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Office said the government would establish a Danish School and Centre of Excellence Authority in Balochistan.

It said the move was aimed at materialising the PM’s vision of providing free-of-charge modern education to poor children of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A ray of light
Updated 11 Jan, 2023

A ray of light

The country needs to take concrete action on reforms for longer-term economic recovery.
Antiterrorism fatwa
11 Jan, 2023

Antiterrorism fatwa

TO augment antiterrorism efforts on the battlefield, the religious argument is now being used — with apparent...
Lawyers’ strikes
11 Jan, 2023

Lawyers’ strikes

IT is unfortunate that it took this long for a judicial authority to take a stand against the suffering caused by...
Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...