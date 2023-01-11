DAWN.COM Logo

Parvez’s son answers FIA queries in money laundering probe

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 07:03am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi on Tuesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and recorded his statement in connection with a fresh money laundering probe against him and some other family members.

According to officials, Mr Rasikh replied to the queries of investigators for over 90 minutes. The FIA had also summoned his wife and sister-in-law for Tuesday. However, they did not appear and instead Mr Rasikh submitted their replies to the investigators.

According to the FIA, the State Bank of Pakistan had detected some transactions involving huge amounts of money in the bank accounts of Qaisar Bhatti (a lower cadre employee of the Punjab Assembly) and three others.

“Some amount has been transferred to the family members of Mr Elahi,” an official said, and added Rasikh and other Elahi family members were inquired about these transactions.

The PML-N-led coalition in the Centre has also placed the names of Rasikh Elahi, his wife, Moonis Elahi’s wife, Mr Bhatti and three others on the no-fly list at the request of the FIA.

Sources said a member of Chaudhry Shujaat’s family had ‘advised’ the federal government to place the names of the Elahi family and its associates on the no-fly list.

The PML-Q maintains that such actions are last-ditch efforts by the federal rulers to pressure CM Elahi and his son Moonis on the issue of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and force them to part ways with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2023

