DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2023

No compromise on dignity, honour of judiciary: AJK judge

Tariq Naqash Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 07:03am

MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Saeed Akram said on Tuesday that the judiciary was supposed to make decisions on merit and justice without any fear or favour.

He was speaking as chief guest at the 10th judicial conference held here under the aegis of the AJK high court, with “causes of delay in dispensation of justice” its main theme.

AJK high court chief justice (CJ) Sadaqat Hussain Raja, judges of the superior and subordinate court, legal fraternity representatives, former AJK premier Raja Farooq Haider from PML-N, leader of the opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar from PPP and senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed from the ruling PTI were among the attendees.

“We have to ensure implementation of our judgments. There will be no compromise on the dignity and honour of the judiciary,” CJ Akram vowed.

Highlighting the role of lawyers in dispensation of justice, he maintained that the bench and bar went hand in hand in this regard.

“It’s our duty to extend respect to lawyers and in return they are obliged to appear before the courts with full preparation of the cases concerned,” he said.

The CJ stressed that only an independent, impartial and efficient judiciary could ensure true dispensation of justice and any obstruction in the execution of judicial affairs not only hindered the application of law but also the establishment of a peaceful and just society.

He said he felt pleased to share that except for a few cases instituted in 2020 and 2021 none of the old cases was pending in the AJK’s apex court.

Earlier, in his speech, the high court CJ maintained that since every institution had to perform its functions within its constitutional jurisdiction, the concept of separation of powers given by the constitution and law should never be taken as a conflict of power.

“Since the audience includes some prominent personalities who are holding or have held important official positions of power and authority, I seize the opportunity to draw their attention towards the fact that writ petitions are filed against almost all administrative orders...It’s our duty to protect the basic rights of citizens guaranteed to them under the constitution,” he said.

The high court CJ said that while delay in dispensing justice was harmful, haste in dispensing justice was equally damaging and therefore deciding matters with balance and moderation was exactly in accordance with the demands of justice.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A ray of light
Updated 11 Jan, 2023

A ray of light

The country needs to take concrete action on reforms for longer-term economic recovery.
Antiterrorism fatwa
11 Jan, 2023

Antiterrorism fatwa

TO augment antiterrorism efforts on the battlefield, the religious argument is now being used — with apparent...
Lawyers’ strikes
11 Jan, 2023

Lawyers’ strikes

IT is unfortunate that it took this long for a judicial authority to take a stand against the suffering caused by...
Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...