South Waziristan protesters block roads after talks with officials fail

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The participants of a protest sit-in blocked roads in South Waziristan tribal district after talks between their leaders and the local administration failed to yield any results on Tuesday.

The protest sit-in staged in Wana, the district headquarters, entered the fifth day on Tuesday. It has been organised by Waziristan Aman Olasi Pasoon to demand that the government restore durable peace to the militancy-wracked district.

After the failure of negotiations, the protesters erected barricades on roads to disrupt traffic as more than 8,000 shops in Wana Bazaar remained closed.

Later, speaking at a press conference, Imran Mukhlis, a leader of Waziristan Aman Olasi Pasoon, said negotiations with the administration continued since the sit-in started five days ago, but the talks remained inconclusive.

He said: “We are giving a message to the international human rights organisations that we are seeking peace in our country.” But, he added the government seemed least bothered to listen to their demands.

“We are begging for peace from the state institutions. We want peace and better law and order in the region,” he added.

Mr Mukhlis, who is also a local PPP leader, said several rounds of talks had been held with the administration, including a three-hour-long meeting on January 7, but those ended without producing any result.

He said that the administration had accepted some of the protesters’ demands, including also involving the FC along with the police for patrol duty, speeding up work on construction of police stations and setting up new police posts.

“Despite lengthy consultations with the officials, the negotiating committee of the Waziristan Aman Olasi Pasoon believes that the civil administration is unable to use its constitutional and legal powers to meet the demands of tribal people,” the PPP leader declared.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2023