Committee formed to probe alleged threat of blasphemy case made over parking dispute

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday formed a committee to probe the incident of an official allegedly threatening a security officer with a blasphemy case during a parking dispute at Jinnah International Airport’s cargo area last week.

According to footage of the incident, the male official had issued the threat to the female officer after she did not allow him to enter the cargo area in his friend’s vehicle that too without number plate.

The man, in the video, allegedly threatens the female officer with blasphemy accusations, saying he will “call preachers … I am mad and will cut [you] up”.

The video further showed that when the man named Saleem uttered the word “blasphemy”, the woman official told him that he was free to implicate a “Christian” woman in a blasphemy case but in fact it was him who was committing disrespect to his religion.

After the video went viral on social media and the ruling party’s top leadership took notice, the CAA on Saturday suspended the official.

According to a statement by the CAA spokesperson today, an inquiry committee has been formed on the directions of DG CAA and will be headed by the airport services director.

“The committee will hold its first meeting tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said. “Both parties involved have been informed through letters.”

The spokesperson added that the CAA official and the female security officer have been asked to appear before the committee and present their stance.

False blasphemy charges

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has condemned the incident, saying that “there can’t be a bigger form of terrorism than a person using religion and the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) name for his own ulterior motives”.

In a video message on Sunday, Ashrafi urged the Sindh government to register an FIR (first information report) against the CAA employee on behalf of the state and dispense exemplary punishment.

“I, on behalf of the Ulema Council, demand that the Sindh government take action against this man and punish him,” he said. “If possible, the case should be heard in an anti-terrorism court.

“No person, group, or party is allowed to accuse anyone of blasphemy to achieve their own ulterior motives.”