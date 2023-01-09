Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in first Karachi ODI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat Monday in the first day-night international in Karachi.

Pakistan handed an ODI cap to 27-year-old leg-spinner Usama Mir after showing good form in domestic matches, while New Zealand included all-rounder Henry Shipley, 26, for his first international.

The teams will also meet on Wednesday and Friday, both times in Karachi. New Zealand, runners-up at the last World Cup in 2019, won 10 of their 16 ODIs last year.

They have been dominant against Pakistan, having won 12 of the last 15 ODIs between the two teams.

The 2023 World Cup is set for India later this year.

Five Tests in a row, losses in three, and victory in none. Add to it an abrupt change of regime in their cricket board, and Pakistan has gone through a lot in the last six weeks. Finally, however, they are set to return to their comfort zone; One-day International cricket.

The Babar Azam-led unit goes into the three-match series against New Zealand — starting today, and to be played in its entirety here at the National Stadium — at the back of eight consecutive wins and with the possibility of finishing at the top of the ICC World Cup Super League table at the end of its cycle if they win 3-0.