DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 09, 2023

Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in first Karachi ODI

AFP Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 03:31pm
<p>Pakistan and New Zealand team Captains Babar Azam and Kane Williamson at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 9, 2023. — Twitter/TheRealPCB</p>

Pakistan and New Zealand team Captains Babar Azam and Kane Williamson at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 9, 2023. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat Monday in the first day-night international in Karachi.

Pakistan handed an ODI cap to 27-year-old leg-spinner Usama Mir after showing good form in domestic matches, while New Zealand included all-rounder Henry Shipley, 26, for his first international.

The teams will also meet on Wednesday and Friday, both times in Karachi. New Zealand, runners-up at the last World Cup in 2019, won 10 of their 16 ODIs last year.

They have been dominant against Pakistan, having won 12 of the last 15 ODIs between the two teams.

The 2023 World Cup is set for India later this year.

Five Tests in a row, losses in three, and victory in none. Add to it an abrupt change of regime in their cricket board, and Pakistan has gone through a lot in the last six weeks. Finally, however, they are set to return to their comfort zone; One-day International cricket.

The Babar Azam-led unit goes into the three-match series against New Zealand — starting today, and to be played in its entirety here at the National Stadium — at the back of eight consecutive wins and with the possibility of finishing at the top of the ICC World Cup Super League table at the end of its cycle if they win 3-0.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...
Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...