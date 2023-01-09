‘Race against time’: PM Shehbaz, UN seek ‘massive investments’ for Pakistan’s flood recovery

The opening session of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan — co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations — began in Geneva on Monday as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the world to help the flood-ravaged country.

The purpose of the day-long moot — which is being attended by heads of state and government and other stakeholders — is to marshal international support to rehabilitate the population affected by super floods and reconstruct damaged infrastructure in a climate-resilient manner.

At the outset of his address today, PM Shehbaz said that the world was standing at a “turning point of history” today.

“It’s not only a question of how to survive but its a question [of] how to maintain our bodies. It’s a question of how to maintain our dignity and honour — by moving forward with a sense of purpose and a sense of achievement.”

The premier recalled that Pakistan witnessed a “monsoon on steroids this year” that affected 30 million people, displaced more than 8 million people and washed away roads spread over 8,000 kilometres.

“One can go on and on but to truly say, we are racing against time. We are thankful for the support extended to us by the Asian Development Bank, UN, International Monetary Fund and several other international organisations.”

PM Shehbaz said that apart from the aid Pakistan received for flood rehabilitation, the state “responded courageously” to the disaster.

“They saved thousands of lives and quickly restored disrupted communications […] resilience funds were repurposed to provide cash grants of than $400m to more than 2.7 million households.

“But nothing can go back to normal […] we will have to keep making tough choices and I am painfully aware that harsher reforms will make lives harsher than ever before,” he pointed out, contending that the “resource gap” was so wide that it had to be reshaped.

The premier went on to say that his government had prepared a comprehensive plan for recovery, rehabilitation, reconstruction and resilience — the 4RF plan.

“The first part of the plan reflects the recovery and reconstruction, bearing in mind that the minimum funding of $16.3 billion is required, half of which will be met with domestic resources, half from foreign resources.”

He explained that the second part of the plan incorporated flood-resilient design and infrastructure, such as protecting highways and early warning systems, on which $8b would be required over the span of three years.

“This conference today is not just about helping to rebuild lives, but in fact, it is about the solidarity and vision needed to ensure a future not just on paper but in schools and homes.”

Today, PM Shehbaz stressed, “I am asking for your support for those who have lost their life savings, homes, and livelihoods and are facing the harsh winter under open skies”.

“I am asking for a sustained international support plan to meet this daunting challenge, for a new lifeline for these people. Together we have to rebuild their lives and their dreams,” he concluded.

‘Pakistan doubly victimised by climate change’

In his opening remarks at the Geneva moot, UN Chief Antonio Guterres urged the international community for “massive investments” to help the country recover from last year’s devastating floods.

He said Pakistan was “doubly victimised” by climate change and a “morally bankrupt global financial system”.

“No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan,” the secretary general said, revealing that 9m people had been pushed to the brink of poverty.

“But the people of Pakistan met this epic tragedy with heroic humanity. I will never forget the personal testimonies of women and men I met in September. They left their own homes to help their neighbours and bring them to safety.”

He stressed that rebuilding Pakistan in a resilient way would need $16b but added that “far more” would be required in the long run.

“Initiatives to address daunting social and environmental challenges are needed […] reconstructing homes and buildings, and redesigning infrastructure including roads bridges, schools and hospitals.”

