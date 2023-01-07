DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 07, 2023

Wells Fargo sacks India executive for urinating on plane passenger

AFP Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 12:09pm

US banking giant Wells Fargo on Friday sacked a top Indian executive now being pursued by police for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger aboard an Air India flight.

Shankar Mishra, who local media reports said was the vice president of the bank’s India operations, was terminated after a 72-year-old woman wrote to Air India’s management to complain about the November incident.

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing,” the company said in a statement.

“This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo,” it added, without naming Mishra or specifying his position.

The bank said they were “cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them”.

Mishra, who was reportedly drunk during the journey from New York to New Delhi on November 26, has been on the run from authorities after the airline lodged a criminal complaint.

Police in Delhi said the accused was still at large and that they had been in contact with his family.

But in a statement released by his lawyers and reported by local media, Mishra said that he had already settled the matter by compensating the woman at the time of the incident.

“The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered on November 30,” the statement read, according to India Today.

Air India, recently bought by the sprawling conglomerate Tata Group after decades under state control, has faced a torrent of criticism for its handling of the woman’s complaint.

India’s aviation regulator has admonished Air India’s management for not reporting the incident.

“The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chengez K
Jan 07, 2023 12:13pm
Wells Fargo is not truly well !!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...
New year, new crisis
06 Jan, 2023

New year, new crisis

REGULATORY hurdles and heavy-handed government policies have created some dangerous externalities for the ...
Climate conference
06 Jan, 2023

Climate conference

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers are scheduled to attend an important conference ...
TTP’s threat
Updated 06 Jan, 2023

TTP’s threat

It is only through coordinated efforts involving civilian law-enforcement bodies that the war against militancy can be won.