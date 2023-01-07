DAWN.COM Logo

Dar, AIIB chief discuss economy

APP Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 06:58am
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar holds a virtual meeting with Asian Infrastructure and Invest­ment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun on Friday. — PID photo

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the country is destined for progress and development.

He said this during a virtual meeting with Asian Infrastructure and Invest­ment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun to felicitate him on assuming his second term as the bank head.

Mr Dar highlighted the economic outlook of the country and apprised him of damages caused by the floods and its impact on the economy. The forthcoming donors conference in Geneva was also discussed in the meeting. The finance minister also extended invitation to the AIIB head to visit Pakistan this year.

President AIIB lauded the relationship between Pakistan and the AIIB and appreciated Pakistan for being an excellent member of the bank.

Mr Jin appreciated the economic policies and reforms for the social uplift of the masses.

Published in Dawn, january 7th, 2023

