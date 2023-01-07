DAWN.COM Logo

Student shot dead at tuition centre in Karachi’s Gulshan area

Imtiaz Ali Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 11:18am

KARACHI: A teenage student, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, shot dead one of his colleagues inside an educational institute in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Friday, police and witnesses said.

They said Ahsan Akhtar, 19, was killed in a coaching centre in Block 13-D near Madina Masjid. Gulshan-i-Iqbal SHO Arshad Janjua said that a scuffle erupted between students of the centre on Thursday, but the administration intervened and ‘pacified’ the two sides.

On Friday, the armed suspect, whose name was not provided by the police, entered the coaching centre premises, fired at fellow student Ahsan and fled.

He suffered a bullet wound in the chest and was transported to a private hospital where he died during treatment.

The SHO said the incident appeared to be an outcome of ‘some personal dispute’. However, he did not elaborate further.

He claimed that the alleged killer had been identified and raids were being conducted to arrest him. However, he refused to tell his name.

Some witnesses told the media that the suspect entered the premises with a Kalashnikov that was hidden in a sack.

Three siblings hurt in acid attack

Three siblings suffered burns in an acid attack in Korangi on Friday, police and rescue services said.

They added that Waqas Abbas, 19, and his sisters, Saima,18, Saira, 16, were injured when unknown men threw acid on them near Saima Villas in Bagh-i-Korangi.

They were shifted to the Burns Centre of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2023

