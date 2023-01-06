PTI leader Shahbaz Gill brought Islamabad court in ambulance

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill — who has been facing a number of cases since his controversial comments about the military establishment — was brought to Islamabad district and sessions court in an ambulance, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

Footage broadcast on television showed Gill lying on a stretcher and apparently convulsing with an oxygen mask.

Last month, the PTI leader was admitted to Lahore’s Services Hospital owing to shortness of breath. He was reportedly having difficulty breathing and coughing.

The PTI leader was arrested on August 9 on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

According to the FIR, a programme aired on a news channel where Gill appeared as a guest. Answering a question, he had tried to create a divide between the officers below the rank of brigadier and above besides trying to affiliate the officers below the rank of brigadier with a political party, it had added.

He was later released by the Islamabad High Court on bail.

More to follow