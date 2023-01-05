DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan dismissed for 408 in reply to New Zealand’s 449

January 5, 2023

Pakistan were dismissed for a first-innings score of 408 on the fourth day of the second Test, in response to New Zealand’s 449 in Karachi Thursday.

Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 125 after last man Abrar Ahmed was dismissed without scoring as Pakistan conceded a 41-run lead.

New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi took three wickets apiece.

Shakeel kept his end intact for 488 minutes — batting all day on Wednesday, and adding 83 for the fourth wicket with Imamul Haq (83) and 150 for the fifth with Sarfaraz Ahmed (78).

But New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel dismissed Agha Salman (41) and Hasan Ali (four) as Pakistan slumped from 385-5 to 397-9, losing four wickets for just 12 runs off 27 balls yesterday.

Shakeel, who hit 17 boundaries, was lucky to get a life off pacer Tim Southee when Tom Latham grassed a simple catch at short cover when the batter was on 102.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test — also in Karachi — ended in a draw.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2023 12:02pm
Well played green shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
