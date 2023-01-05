Restaurant owners vow to fight new energy plan tooth and nail

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government announced its austerity plan to save energy, the traders and restaurateurs on Wednesday urged the authorities to withdraw the plan or the community will be forced to stage a sit-in outside the Parliament House.

The saving plan called for a shutdown of all business activities by 8:30 in the evening and the closure of eateries by 10 pm. However, the notification in this regard is expected on Thursday (today) and the showdown between the authorities and the traders is expected from Friday night.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, Mohammad Farooq Chaudhry, the president of the All Pakistan Restaurant Joint Action Committee, stated that if the decision was not reversed, the restaurant and hotel owners as well as bakers will hold protests across the country. “The entire business community related to the food industry is united against this decision,” Mr Chaudhry said.

Govt urged to reserve market timings to avoid ‘strong protest’ outside parliament

Flanked with other office-bearers of the association and representatives of bakeries and ‘Naanbais’, Mr Chaudhry said that there was a serious crisis that the team of ministers passed over during their address to the nation. “The real crisis is inflation – the price of flour is around Rs140 per kg, chicken meat surpassed Rs800, sugar, rice, pulses and ghee and oil are above Rs400,” he said, adding that, “Do they [ministers] know the market rates of food items or that too is given to them by the [government] officers.”

Another official, Haji Mumtaz, said decisions would further aggravate the economic problems faced by restaurants. He said the owners decided to turn off “large signboards” and unnecessary lights to save electricity and added that the government should have consulted the stakeholders before making such decisions.

Meanwhile, in a fiery statement, All Pakistan Anjuman Tajraan President Ajmal Baloch said traders would not close the markets at 8:30pm. “What can you do, force us to close down,” he quipped.

“In reaction, we will call for a sit-in in front of the Parliament House,” Mr Baloch said, adding that the traders will be present at the protest for “our cause and our lives and this is also the voice of our customers who are the masses”.

“I tell you that this ‘Mr drone attack’ cannot impose his nonsense on the people,” Mr Baloch mocked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. “Besides, will someone please tell me why ministers are using vehicles that cost up to Rs600 million and consume more free fuel than cabinet members of many developed countries,” he questioned.

He also said even the cabinet members were divided over the decision which was why the energy minister did not announce the new market timings.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2023