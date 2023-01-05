Police guard injured in Dera gun attack on polio team

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/LAKKI MARWAT: Armed men attacked a polio vaccination team in Dera Town on Wednesday morning injuring their police guard.

The vaccinators were unhurt in the Hussaini Chowk attack.

The attack came during a ban on pillion riding.

The police told Dawn that two men riding a motorcycle fired gunshots at the polio team wounding constable Riaz Ali, who escorted it.

They said that a police contingent shifted the injured guard to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

The police said that they cordoned off the area and began a search for the attackers.

Regional police officer Mohammad Saleem Marwat visited the hospital and inquired after the injured constable.

He ordered the immediate shifting of the injured to a Peshawar hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a university’s guard was injured in a pre-dawn gun attack in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

Habibullah complained to police that he and Sardraz Khan worked as guards at a construction site of the university near Dallokhel area.

He said that the gunmen stopped him and Sardraz outside their room ahead of Fajr prayer before firing gunshots at the latter.

The complainant said that the attackers, who appeared to be members of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban, snatched mobile phones, assault rifles and bullets from them.

The police said the the injured was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, while a case was registered against the assailants.

Meanwhile, a policeman’s house came under a hand grenade attack in Michenkhel area of Lakki Marwat city on Tuesday night.

However, no one was hurt.

The police said that the house belonged to constable Nawab Khan, who was posted to Bannu.

They said that they had registered a case before beginning investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2023