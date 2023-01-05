No merger with MQM-P, says Afaq

KARACHI: Afaq Ahmed, the chairman of Mohajir Qaumi Movement, better known as MQM-Haqiqi, on Wednesday made it clear that his party was not going to merge with the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that in recent weeks has geared up efforts to unite all factions including Pak Sarzameen Party and Dr Farooq Sattar-led Organisation Restoration Committee.

Mr Ahmed told a press conference at his Defence residence that his party had “nothing to do with the Muttahida” as it enjoyed a separate identity for being the “party of Mohajirs”.

“I don’t know about others as I am clear about my party. We are the party of Mohajirs and not going to merge it with anyone,” he said and added that Governor Kamran Tessori wanted to meet him and an MQM-P delegation was going to visit him on Thursday (today).

