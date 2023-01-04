DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

Seven hurt as encroachers attack KDA staff, police

Tahir Siddiqui Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 07:00am
A woman collects her belongings after demolition of her hutment, located opposite Karachi University, by KDA staff during an anti encroachment operation on Tuesday.—Online
A woman collects her belongings after demolition of her hutment, located opposite Karachi University, by KDA staff during an anti encroachment operation on Tuesday.—Online

KARACHI: A clash broke out between police and several hundred encroachers of a piece of state-owned land situated opposite the University of Karachi on Tuesday when the anti-encroachment staff of the Karachi Development Authorities tried to evict them.

The protesting encroachers, who had raised over 500 huts on the land, proceeded to the nearby section of University Road and held a sit-in, blocking the thoroughfare soon after the anti-encroachment staff escorted by police and Rangers personnel started the operation at about 8am.

The protesters pelted the KDA staff and police personnel with stones and some of them also allegedly set their own structures and paraphernalia on fire in a bid to get the operation stopped.

Eyewitnesses said that the anti-encroachment staff along with Gulistan-i-Jauhar police and Rangers personnel faced stiff resistance from the encroachers when they tried to demolish and remove the illegal structures. The encroachers attacked the staffers and police with stones. Seven of the anti-encroachment staffers were injured.

They said that following a series of skirmishes at the site, the protesters proceeded to the University Road blocking the thoroughfare and disrupting vehicular traffic, causing a great deal of inconvenience to commuters.

The police said that they had to apply baton-charge to disperse the protesters when they turned violent during the operation, aimed at retrieving over the one-kilometer-long stretch.

The police said that the occupants of the land were mainly beggar families and many of their men were involved in criminal activities, like mugging, robberies and drugs peddling.

The police further stated that the Karachi University administration had also complained to the authorities that the illegal settlement had become a hideout for criminals, adding that the suspects involved in the recent killing of a student of the NED University were also reported to have fled into the settlement where over 2,000 people lived.

The police said that some of the occupants set their hutments on fire a little after noon to avert the anti-encroachment operation but the firefighters rushed the spot and put it out. One of the firefighters sustained burns during the operation, they said.

KDA Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah told Dawn that a main water conduit of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and a pipeline of the Sui Southern Gas Company passed through the encroached land. The encroachers posed a serious threat to the utilities’ infrastructure, he said.

Published in Dawn, january 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Obdurate
Jan 04, 2023 08:05am
Good effort. The city is now being thronged by poorest of the poor from all across the country. They are involved in all sorts of crimes. Never pay any alms to the beggars. They have become threat to the citizen.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...