January 04, 2023

Remand of suspects in Imran’s attack case extended

Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 07:01am

GUJRAT: An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala on Tuesday extended the physical remand of both the suspects involved in the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The suspects, Naveed Meher and his friend Waqas, residents of Sohdara, were produced in the ATC by the joint investigation team (JIT) on end of their earlier remand.

The court again handed Naveed over on six-day physical remand whereas Waqas who had reportedly helped him in arranging the pistol used in the incident was handed over to the police on 12 days physical remand.

Naveed was arrested from the crime scene in Wazirabad soon at the time of the incident on Nov 3 while Waqas was arrested a few weeks ago in the light of the investigation by the JIT.

Two brothers, Mudassar and Tayab, belonging of Sohdara, who worked with the social media team of the local PML-N leader, were also picked up by the law enforcement agencies in December; however, the Wazirabad police said they did not pick up these men and were unaware of their whereabouts.

The container of Imran Khan is still parked at the crime scene after a passage of two months of the incident and a portion of the GT Road had been cordoned off since then.

It is learnt that the JIT has sought a written clearance from Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) to clear the crime scene that the PFSA do not require any further evidence from the scene only after which the scene may be cleared.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2023

