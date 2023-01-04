Death toll from Darra road accident climbs to nine

KOHAT: Death toll from the Monday’s road accident that occurred in the Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision of Kohat climbed to nine as a passenger succumbed to injuries in a Peshawar hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased belonged to the same family from Karak district. The mishap had occurred in Zor Kalay area, when a van and a truck collided. Eight people had died on the spot.

The van was going to Sabirabad area of Karak while the truck was destined for Peshawar.

After the collision, the van rolled down into a ravine. The bodies were moved to a local hospital, while the wounded were taken to a Peshawar hospital by a Rescue 1122 team.

The deceased were identified as Wajiha, 12, Sadaf, 30, Nasreen, 50, Khan Wazira, 51, Shamshad Begum, 50, Shad Mohammad, 66, Arman, 13, Nasiha, 8, and Ayza, 6, all hailing from Sabirabad.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2023