DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2023

Final Test: New Zealand all out for 449 in 1st innings against Pakistan

AFP Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 01:55pm
<p>New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel (C) plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 3, 2023. — AFP</p>

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel (C) plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 3, 2023. — AFP

New Zealand were all out for 449 on Tuesday in their first innings of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel added 104 runs for the last wicket after a century by opener Devon Conway set up the innings on the first day.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test, also in Karachi, ended in a draw.

Earlier, Naseem took the day’s first wicket when he bowled Ish Sodhi for 11 — a ball that cut through sharply and beat the batter completely.

Blundell, who was 30 overnight, reached his fifty with a boundary and a single off Abrar Ahmed. He hit six boundaries in his 51 before he was bowled by Ahmed.

The spinner then had Tim Southee stumped for ten, before Henry and Patel prolonged the innings, helping New Zealand cross the 400-mark.

Henry has so far smashed six boundaries and two sixes in his 59-ball knock. Agha Salman (3-66), Naseem (3-71) and Ahmed (3-142) were the main wicket-takers.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...
Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.