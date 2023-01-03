DAWN.COM Logo

Court seeks record of ‘land fraud’ by PML-N MNA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 10:06am

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Monday directed the prosecution to produce the record of a case of alleged land fraud against PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf.

The court was hearing a post-arrest bail petition of the MNA in the case lodged by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) against him.

A prosecutor appeared before the court and sought an adjournment saying the senior special prosecutor of the ACE would personally present the record and advance arguments in the case.

A counsel for the petitioner/suspect opposed the adjournment saying the prosecution was trying to delay the proceedings.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing till Jan 4 (tomorrow) and directed the prosecution to present a complete record of the case.

The ACE alleged that Ashraf grabbed over 157 acres of state land by forgery and fraud in connivance with Patwari Muhammad Saleem and Gardawar Riast Ali.

It further alleged that Ashraf grabbed the state land by showing Sharif Ahmed Hashmi as a fake allottee of the state land. The MNA was arrested in Sahiwal and later shifted to Lahore.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023

Opinion

Editorial

CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...
Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.