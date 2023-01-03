Court seeks record of ‘land fraud’ by PML-N MNA

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Monday directed the prosecution to produce the record of a case of alleged land fraud against PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf.

The court was hearing a post-arrest bail petition of the MNA in the case lodged by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) against him.

A prosecutor appeared before the court and sought an adjournment saying the senior special prosecutor of the ACE would personally present the record and advance arguments in the case.

A counsel for the petitioner/suspect opposed the adjournment saying the prosecution was trying to delay the proceedings.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing till Jan 4 (tomorrow) and directed the prosecution to present a complete record of the case.

The ACE alleged that Ashraf grabbed over 157 acres of state land by forgery and fraud in connivance with Patwari Muhammad Saleem and Gardawar Riast Ali.

It further alleged that Ashraf grabbed the state land by showing Sharif Ahmed Hashmi as a fake allottee of the state land. The MNA was arrested in Sahiwal and later shifted to Lahore.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023