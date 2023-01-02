DAWN.COM Logo

New Zealand win toss, bat in second Pakistan Test

AFP Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 11:27am
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah delivers the ball during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 2, 2023. — AFP

New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and chose to bat Monday in the second Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test, also in Karachi, ended in a draw.

Pakistan made two changes from the first Test, bringing in fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali in place of Nauman Ali and Mohammad Wasim.

New Zealand have brought in pacer Matt Henry for Neil Wagner.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (capt), Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel.

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK) Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK) Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2023 11:30am
Let the show begin.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 02, 2023 11:37am
NX will win again
Reply Recommend 0

