New Zealand race to 119-0 at lunch in second Pakistan Test

AFP Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 01:15pm
<p>New Zealand’s Tom Latham (R) celebrates with teammate Devon Conway after scoring half century (50 runs) during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 2. — AFP</p>

<p>Pakistan’s Naseem Shah delivers the ball during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 2. — AFP</p>

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway smashed half-centuries on Monday, guiding New Zealand to 119 without loss at lunch on the first day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Latham was unbeaten on 67 for his 24th half-century while Conway was equally solid on 51 after New Zealand won the toss and batted.

The pitch at the National Stadium — where the first Test ended in a tame draw on Friday — has a hint of grass but Pakistan’s pacers failed to exploit the early moisture.

Latham, who overturned a leg-before decision off pacer Mir Hamza on 42, has so far hit nine boundaries while Conway has seven fours and a six.

Pakistan brought on Abrar Ahmed in the ninth over but there was no sign of turn as Conway smashed a boundary and a six off the spinner’s second over.

Considering the pre-match assessment of the pitch, Pakistan strengthened their pace attack by bringing in Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali, dropping spinner Nauman Ali and fast-bowler Mohammad Wasim.

New Zealand brought in pacer Matt Henry for Neil Wagner in their only change.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2023 11:30am
Let the show begin.
Zeeshan
Jan 02, 2023 11:37am
NX will win again
Sane Mind1st
Jan 02, 2023 11:43am
New Zealand will welcome 2023 by winning this test match.
Ashraf P
Jan 02, 2023 12:06pm
NZ are 117/0 already.
RV
Jan 02, 2023 12:09pm
Pak just managed to draw the last one...this one would they would loose within 4 days...bring it on
LOUDSPEAKER
Jan 02, 2023 12:52pm
@RV, Looks like this is another batsman friendly wicket. Any justification in playing with 3 fast bowlers on this wicket. Visitors are taking full advantage of winning the toss by putting 117 / 0 on the scoreboard.
Ijaz Durrani
Jan 02, 2023 01:18pm
Team PK again wrong footed---the self styled" shaheens " will lose out to the kiwis. How tragic. Had it not been for the intervention of 'darkness' , Team PK would also have lost the first test l!!
Northern Tadka
Jan 02, 2023 01:21pm
Another boring game on hopeless pitch. NZ should make 800 in 2 days and declare.
Sridhar
Jan 02, 2023 02:22pm
No Shaheen, Bowling looks very weak. No backup too
Niazi Kidharak
Jan 02, 2023 02:24pm
After an English whitewash, NZ bashing at home is time for realisation that T20 isn’t cricket and Pakistan is missing Zimbabwe
