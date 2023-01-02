DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2023

KSE-100 gains 464 points as fertiliser, energy stocks rise

Talqeen Zubairi Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 11:44am
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the year in green, buoyed by investor interest in the fertiliser and energy sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 463.69 points, or 1.15 per cent, to reach 40,884.14 points at 11:24am.

“An increase in urea prices is leading to investor interest in the fertiliser sector, while expectations of circular debt resolution continue to lift the energy sector,” Head of Equity at Intermarket Securities Raza Jafri said.

He added, however, that the market needed some “comfort” on the balance of payments position for the bounce to sustain.

Meanwhile, former PSX director Zafar Moti attributed the stock market’s rise to reports that letters of credit (LCs) were being opened, and the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) recent decision to lift curbs on the import of essential items.

“This will lead to ease of doing business for importers and items that [were stuck] at the port will now be available in the market. Once poultry feed is imported, the prices of eggs and poultry will also reduce. This is good news for the market,” he added.

Prices of urea fertiliser, which is in high demand for wheat crops these days, have been increased by around 8pc.

A notice issued by Engro Fertilisers Limited last week said that its brand of urea compost would be marketed at a rate of Rs2,440 per 50kg bag from Jan 1, 2023, an increase of Rs190 per bag.

A spokesperson for the company claimed that the increase was forced because of rising production costs.

On Monday, Engro Fertilisers Limited’s shares were up Rs3.44, or 4.47pc, at 11:10am.

Meanwhile, the energy sector was also performing well, with Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) shares up Rs4.36 or 6.40pc; Cynergyico Pk Limited’s up Rs0.19 or 5.15pc; and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines’s (SNGPL) up Rs1.17 or 4.55pc.

The energy sector was behind the index’s rally in the last few trading days of 2022 following the government’s constitution of a committee for the settlement of circular debt in the gas sector.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had directed the committee on Dec 29 to finalise its report within three working days to resolve the issue.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.
Our many delusions
Updated 01 Jan, 2023

Our many delusions

The current crop cannot remain drunk on power and refuse to see any future that does not align with their individual interests.
Rethinking the economy
01 Jan, 2023

Rethinking the economy

THE year 2022 is now firmly behind us — if only our economic troubles were too. The crises that gripped the ...
On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.