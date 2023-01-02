PHC rejects plea of education officer against transfer

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has rejected plea of a sub-divisional education officer (SDEO), challenging his transfer by the provincial government from Lower Dir to Bajaur district, ruling that it was the domain of services tribunal to decide such like matters.

A bench consisting of Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar and Justice Mohammad Ijaz Khan pronounced that the petition filed by SDEO Mohammad Raza Khan was not maintainable.

The petitioner had challenged the order issued by secretary of elementary and secondary education on October 31, 2022, transferring him from Adenzai tehsil of Dir Lower to Khar in Bajaur tribal district.

The petitioner had requested the court to declare the impugned notification as illegal and without lawful authority.

“It is the domain of the authority or administration to post and transfer any civil servant anywhere during his service. The appointment, posting and transfer of a civil servant relate to the terms and conditions of service and are purely administrative matters. However, for settlement of those matters, a forum has been provided by the law and presently tribunal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Services Tribunal) is functioning,” the bench ruled.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that his client was a civil servant, who challenged the order of the secretary through his departmental appeal before chief secretary on November 4, 2022 that was dismissed.

He said that the petitioner also approached the services tribunal constituted under KP Civil servants Act, 1974, but his appeal was not entertained there being premature and it was returned to him, therefore, he had no other remedy available but to file the instant petition before the high court.

The counsel stated that after returning back of the appeal, the petitioner had once again approached it with an affidavit to the effect that his departmental appeal had already been decided and the tribunal could now hear his appeal against the impugned order, but to no avail.

The bench observed that Article 212 of the Constitution of Pakistan dealt with administrative courts and tribunals and its sub-article (a) pertained to matters relating to the terms and conditions of the persons, who were or had been in service of Pakistan including the disciplinary matters, were exclusively to be tried by the services tribunal.

It was observed that Article 212 (3) of Constitution categorically provided an appeal to the Supreme Court from the judgment, order, decree or sentence of an administrative court or a tribunal.

The bench pronounced that the question of posting of a government servant squarely fell within the jurisdiction/domain of the competent authority. It was added that according to the KP Civil servants Act every civil servant under the provincial government was liable to serve within the province.

Referring to different judgments of the Supreme Court, the bench ruled that in matter of posting/transfer of civil servants the Supreme Court had settled the principle that any such matter should fall within the domain of the tribunal.

“Furthermore, when this court has got no jurisdiction regarding the matter relating to the terms and conditions of service of a civil servant, it cannot direct the services tribunal to entertain the appeal of the petitioner and to grant an injunction in terms of status quo against the transfer order,” the bench ruled.

It was further observed that the court could not assume the jurisdiction, which had specifically been barred by the Constitution of Pakistan.

The bench also turned down request made by the petitioner’s counsel that till entertainment of his appeal before the services tribunal, the operation of the impugned transfer order might be suspended.

Published in Dawn, january 2th, 2023