Today's Paper | December 31, 2022

Navy seizes 1.5 tonnes of hashish,143kg ‘ice’ at sea

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 10:27am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy claimed to have seized two boats and recovered a heavy quantity of drugs at sea.

The navy said in a statement that in an intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation, more than 1,500 kilograms of hashish and 143-kgs crystal meth, commonly known as ice, was recovered from two boats.

The value of seized drugs in the international market is estimated to be around Rs2 billion, it added.

“A successful operation by Pakistan Navy resulting in seizure of narcotics is a testament to the facts that despite the prevailing situation the criminals are active for their nefarious design and PN is more vigilant to counter them and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act/ purpose,” the statement said.

The navy would continue to shoulder its national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea, it added.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2022

Ahsan Gul
Dec 31, 2022 10:33am
Our economy needs a boost of 2 billion dollars!
