Today's Paper | December 31, 2022

‘Regional cricket bodies to be reinstated on interim basis’

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 10:50am

LAHORE: The country’s regional cricket bodies are being reinstated on interim basis as the Pakistan Cricket Board has started its work to restore PCB’s constitution of 2014.

Besides the regional bodies, around five different committees including one which will initiate the process of restoring departmental cricket will also be announced after PCB interim management committee’s meeting being held here on Saturday, well-informed sources told Dawn.

It is learnt that from the 16 regional bodies which will work on interim basis for a specific period, heads of four regions will be included in the Board of Governors (BoG) and sooner the system of departments will come into force with four departmental heads coming into the BoG as per the requirement of PCB’s 2014 constitution.

Moreover, committees including ones on domestic cricket restructuring and National Cricket Academy will also be announced after the approval of the management committee on Saturday, sources said.

Khawaja Nadeem, former LRCA president, had been nominated again to lead the region for the interim period, sources added.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2022

