Today's Paper | December 30, 2022

Sodhi haul leaves Pakistan struggling against Kiwis in first Test

AFP Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 04:29pm
<p>New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi delivers a ball during the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 30. — AFP</p>

<p>New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi (R) delivers a ball as Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq looks on during the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Dec 30. — AFP</p>

<p>Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (R) plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Dec 30. — AFP</p>

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi registered his first five-wicket haul on Friday as New Zealand pressed for victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Karachi.

The 30-year-old, playing his first Test in four years, turned the match in New Zealand’s favour with three wickets in the post-lunch session to leave Pakistan on 249-7 at tea on the fifth and final day.

Trying to avoid a fifth consecutive Test defeat at home, Pakistan led by just 75 runs with three wickets remaining and 35 overs left to play.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim were on 23 and 20 respectively at the break, putting on a fighting 43 runs for the eighth wicket.

Sodhi took advantage of a weary last-day National Stadium pitch with figures of 5-66.

He dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed (53), Agha Salman (six) and Imamul Haq (96) in the space of 27 balls for the addition of just 21 runs.

Haq and Sarfaraz had added a defiant 85 runs for the fifth wicket and raised hopes of salvaging a draw for the home team before Sodhi struck.

He had Sarfaraz caught behind, bowled Salman, then got Haq stumped to leave Pakistan on 206-7.

Haq, who survived lbw referrals off the bowler on 58 and 74, cracked 10 boundaries and a six in his sixth half-century, while Sarfaraz had seven hits to the rope.

So incensed was he by his dismissal, Haq smashed a chair with his bat on the way to the dressing room.

Resuming on 77-2, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early, trapped leg-before by spinner Michael Bracewell.

Then skipper Babar Azam — who scored 161 in Pakistan’s first innings of 438 – was out the same way to Sodhi for 14.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2022 01:40pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Northern Tadka
Dec 30, 2022 02:06pm
Boring game heading for draw. Good luck to free ticket entry people of Karachi to spend 5 days in sun wasting energy in shouting slogans and cheering and then going home after 5 day game is drawn.
Reply Recommend 0
Seriously?
Dec 30, 2022 02:20pm
7 down with 28 runs on the board
Reply Recommend 0
Seriously?
Dec 30, 2022 02:20pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Please check the score now
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Dec 30, 2022 02:30pm
NZ 3 wickets away from victory with 47 overs remaining
Reply Recommend 0
Rangamaru
Dec 30, 2022 02:46pm
Imam is consistent in scoring runs - he made a stupid decision to get out off the crease in a hurry to score century - sarfraz looked positive but chased a wider one - this pitch if tailenders apply can still draw the game
Reply Recommend 0

