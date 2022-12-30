Sodhi haul leaves Pakistan struggling against Kiwis in first Test

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi registered his first five-wicket haul on Friday as New Zealand pressed for victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Karachi.

The 30-year-old, playing his first Test in four years, turned the match in New Zealand’s favour with three wickets in the post-lunch session to leave Pakistan on 249-7 at tea on the fifth and final day.

Trying to avoid a fifth consecutive Test defeat at home, Pakistan led by just 75 runs with three wickets remaining and 35 overs left to play.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim were on 23 and 20 respectively at the break, putting on a fighting 43 runs for the eighth wicket.

Sodhi took advantage of a weary last-day National Stadium pitch with figures of 5-66.

He dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed (53), Agha Salman (six) and Imamul Haq (96) in the space of 27 balls for the addition of just 21 runs.

Haq and Sarfaraz had added a defiant 85 runs for the fifth wicket and raised hopes of salvaging a draw for the home team before Sodhi struck.

He had Sarfaraz caught behind, bowled Salman, then got Haq stumped to leave Pakistan on 206-7.

Haq, who survived lbw referrals off the bowler on 58 and 74, cracked 10 boundaries and a six in his sixth half-century, while Sarfaraz had seven hits to the rope.

So incensed was he by his dismissal, Haq smashed a chair with his bat on the way to the dressing room.

Resuming on 77-2, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early, trapped leg-before by spinner Michael Bracewell.

Then skipper Babar Azam — who scored 161 in Pakistan’s first innings of 438 – was out the same way to Sodhi for 14.